Persistent Markets Fire: Kano Chamber Of Commerce Sets Up Experts Technical C’ttee

Following persistent fire outbreaks at Kano’s major markets resulting in the loss of lives and billions of Naira worth of goods, the State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) has created an Experts Technical Committee to come up with adaptable measures that would curtail the menace once and for all.

This is as fire experts attributed the problem to a lack of essential safety measures, emergency preparations, and serious blockage of accessible road networks in the markets.

In a meeting of stakeholders convened by KACCIMA on Saturday, the experts highlighted ways to avert a recurrence of the inferno.

Speaking at the meeting, both the Federal and State Fire Service Controllers attributed the problem to negligence on the part of market operators in providing safety and emergency equipment, as well as accessible road networks.

According to them, lack of fire extinguishers, water reservoirs, fireballs, hydrants, and smoke detectors are major hindrances to efforts to control fire outbreaks when they occur.

The duo also decried congestion in the markets and the lack of hydrants provided by the government on some major roads in the city as other factors obstructing firefighters.

“To talk about safety is everybody’s business. Everyone must come on board, particularly the marketers. If you look at the structure of the market and the population, it is something of concern. Government alone cannot do it. We need to come together to get water in place and provide other facilities that will help, particularly in facing fire,” said Kazeem Sholadoye, Kano State Controller, Federal Fire Service.

“Firefighting equipment, for example, fire extinguishers, fireballs, smoke sensors, and heat detectors, are all equipment that could be of great help and prevent devastating effects of fires of this nature. Market operators need to step up and ensure that the markets are restructured to pave the way for effective operations,” he added.

They also recommended the establishment of what they termed “Market Fire Marshals” — volunteer personnel to monitor electric installations and ensure safety in the markets.

“Since the recent fire incidents were reportedly caused by solar installations, there is a need to provide centralized solar systems in the markets,” said the Assistant Director, Kano State Fire Service, Yusuf Dahiru, representing Kano State Fire Service Director, Alhaji Sani Anas, at the meeting.

After all the deliberations, the President of KACCIMA, Amb. Usman Hassan Darma, formed a committee to look into the situation and bring relief to affected traders of the Singer Market.

Speaking, Darma said the meeting was convened at the behest of the Chamber to find ways of sourcing relief for affected traders and to mitigate the recurrence of the inferno.

“We convened this meeting, which involved stakeholders, to open an appeal fund to provide succour to the affected traders. As stakeholders, we deem it fit to see how we can help our brothers in view of the colossal loss, and also to brainstorm on why such tragedies occur and how to tackle them effectively,” he said.