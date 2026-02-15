Persistent Market Fire: Yusuf Calls For FG Intervention

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, of Kano State, has called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene by providing modern firefighting equipment, including air support and other essential tools, to help contain the fire and prevent future occurrences.

Governor Yusuf, who immediately arrived at Singer Market in Kano metropolis following a second fire outbreak at the Gidan Gilas section of the market, said the State needs urgent Federal Government intervention.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa on Saturday.

The governor visited the scene while the fire was still raging and causing damage to shops and property.

He noted that such intervention would strengthen the capacity of fire services to respond effectively to emergencies in major commercial centres like Singer Market.

The governor also commended the efforts of the Kano State Fire Service and other security agencies for their commitment in battling the inferno.

He urged traders and residents to remain calm and cooperate with emergency responders as efforts continue to bring the situation under control.