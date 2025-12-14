Persistent Insecurity Is Failure Of Leadership – Obi

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the persistent insecurity in Nigeria as a clear failure of leadership.

Obi stated this in a post on his verified X handle on Sunday, stressing that any government that genuinely prioritises human life does not tolerate or pamper insecurity.

“The foremost responsibility of any government is the protection of life and property,” he said.

“Nigeria needs leaders of competence, transparency and capacity — leaders who will end this insecurity once and for all.

“When insecurity persists on this scale, day after day, it points either to complicity or to a failure of leadership. No society should accept either.”

The former Anambra State governor also called for a thorough investigation into allegations that some government officials supply ammunition and logistics to terrorists.

Obi was reacting to a viral video in which suspected terrorists arrested by security operatives in Kwara State allegedly claimed that certain government officials were backing their operations.

According to him, such allegations “demand nothing less than an immediate, transparent and independent investigation.”

He lamented the huge sums allocated to security in successive budgets, noting that insecurity has continued to worsen across the country in spite of the spending.

“Yet insecurity has only expanded nationwide in an increasingly brazen manner,” he said.

“This type of news fallout lends credence to the often-quoted statement by the late military ruler, General Sani Abacha, that ‘any insurgency that lasts more than 24 hours, the government is involved.’”

Obi further questioned the Federal Government’s continued negotiation with terrorists, despite the availability of modern technology.

He recalled that former President Olusegun Obasanjo once stated that before leaving office, Nigeria had the capacity to identify and locate anyone who committed a crime anywhere in the country.

“Today, with technology such as drones and improved tracking tools, we can easily locate and neutralise criminals. But we are not doing that,” Obi said.

He added that despite government control of telecommunications, intelligence systems and financial trails, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism continue to thrive, raising serious questions about political will.

Obi also queried why the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has failed to leverage the security infrastructure put in place during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Between 2010 and 2015, Nigeria built one of the most advanced police communication and tracking infrastructures in its history,” he said.

“These systems were designed to track terrorists, monitor communications and enable rapid response. Where are these facilities today, and why are they not being used?

“Why do terrorists’ confessions so often implicate government officials?”

He further criticised the government’s practice of celebrating the release of kidnap victims without arresting or prosecuting the perpetrators.

“In cases such as the St. Mary’s Catholic School attack, about 100 children were released just days ago and government officials celebrated,” he said.

“Yet no terrorist was arrested, no punishment announced, and no clear update has been given on the more than 200 children and teachers still in captivity.

“Why have we not deployed the equipment already at our disposal to track these terrorists and rescue the remaining abducted schoolchildren?”