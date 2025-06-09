‘Persistent Inflation, Others Threaten Nigeria’s Economic Growth’

Share

Although recent official data indicates that the Nigerian economy is on a path of recovery, factors such as, “persistent inflation, cost pass-through limitations and wage pressure,” pose a risk to this recovery, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have warned.

The analysts stated this in a report, which focused on the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) reading for May 2025 released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last Wednesday.

They noted that while the apex bank’s data shows that there is rising economic activity across all three key sectors-industry, services, and agriculture- “the input price indices were consistently higher than output price indices, pointing to severe margin compression.”

Specifically, the analysts said: “Nigeria’s private sector showed broad-based expansion in May 2025, with the composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) printing at 52.5 index points.

This marks a continuation of positive momentum and confirms rising economic activity across industry, services, and agriculture.

Yet beneath the encouraging headline numbers lie deepening margin pressures, fragile business confidence, and early signs that rising input costs could soon become inflationary threats if unaddressed.

“Indeed, the cost dynamic is emerging as a central risk to Nigeria’s nascent recovery. Across all three sectors, the input price indices were consistently higher than output price indices, pointing to severe margin compression.

Agriculture and industry bore the brunt of these cost shocks, while the services sector, although less affected, still faced rising input bills.

“The result is an uncomfortable imbalance: businesses are absorbing costs to retain market share, but such strategies are likely unsustainable. Unless price pass-through improves or input inflation eases, the pressure will either bleed into consumer prices or force production cutbacks.”

The financial experts further stated: “In our analyses, the May 2025 PMI data sends a mixed signal. On the one hand, rising output, stronger demand, and increased purchasing activity all point to a recovery taking shape.

On the other hand, persistent inflation, cost pass-through limitations, wage pressure, and faltering sentiment raise red flags about the durability of that recovery.

The gap between input and output prices is no longer a mild imbalance—it is becoming a structural threat to profit margins and, eventually, to employment and investment.”

They stressed: “With a composite PMI at 52.5, Nigeria’s economy is indeed growing. But if margin pressures are not addressed through fiscal support, FX stability, and productivity reforms, growth may come at the cost of corporate resilience and macroeconomic stability. This is not a moment to relax—it is a moment to recalibrate.”

