Persistent inflation intensifies pressure on CBN

While analysts generally expected the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) January 2024 Consumer Price Index (CPI) report to show that inflation rate is maintaining its upward trend, the numbers released by the Bureau, last week, surpassed most analysts’ projections. For instance, while Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) had projected that headline inflation was likely to rise to 29.73 per cent, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the NBS indicates that prices rose by 0.98 percent to 29.90 per cent in January 2024, compared with 28.92 per cent in December. This means that except for December 2022 when it declined, Nigeria’s inflation rate has steadily headed north since January 2023. Interestingly, all the major public appearances that Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has had since he assumed office in September last year, have seen him dwelling on the measures the apex bank is taking to curb inflation.

Cardoso’s CIBN speech

The first of such public appearances was Cardoso’s attendance at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) 58th Annual Bankers’ Dinner, held in Lagos on November 24. In his keynote address at the event, the CBN Governor said: “A thorough assessment of the economy reveals significant challenges, including high and rising inflation, inadequate foreign exchange supply, depreciation of the exchange rate, limited external reserves, weakened output, and high unemployment. These challenges have led to increased interest rates, discouraging investments in productive activities. “Within the banking system, high inflation has affected asset quality and solvency ratios. Additionally, the persistent depreciation of the naira poses a significant risk for domestic banks with foreign exchange exposures.” Stressing that the apex bank is determined to tackle inflation and exchange rate instability, he said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria is committed to achieving monetary and price stability. This is not just a technical objective, but it has reallife implications for the wellbeing of our citizens. Through targeted policies, transparent market operations, and coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities, we can ensure a more stable exchange rate, control inflation, and create an enabling environment for businesses and individuals to thrive.” He further said: “The primary mandate of the CBN is to ensure price stability, in addition to other objectives such as issuing legal tender currency, safeguarding external reserves, promoting a sound financial system, and providing economic and financial advice to the government. In line with our strategy to refocus on our core mandate, the CBN will discontinue direct quasi-fiscal interventionist activities and instead utilize orthodox monetary policy tools for implementing monetary policy. “As part of this refocus, the CBN has just approved the adoption of an explicit inflation-targeting framework to enhance the effectiveness of our monetary policy. The details and requirements for this framework are currently being finalized alongside the fiscal authorities. Additionally, the CBN will provide forward guidance, enhance transparency, and maintain effective communication with the public to anchor expectations and build trust among stakeholders.”

Presentation to National Assembly

Also, while making a presentation to the National Assembly’s joint Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions on December 14, Cardoso predicted that the galloping inflation would significantly decline in 2024. He told members of the joint Committee that the outlook for the economy next year was positive as both the inflation and exchange rates would be stabilised. “The outlook for the domestic economy remains positive and expected to maintain the positive trajectory for 2024. “Inflation pressures may persist in the short – term but is expected to decline in 2024. Exchange rate pressures are also expected to reduce significantly with the smooth functioning of foreign exchange market,” the CBN Governor said.

NESG economic outlook address

In addition, in his address at the 2024 macroeconomic outlook launch hosted by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Lagos on January 24, Cardoso disclosed that the CBN was aiming at an inflation rate of 21.4 per cent this year. Specifically, he said: “Inflationary pressures are expected to decline in 2024 due to the CBN’s inflation-targeting policy, which aims to rein in inflation to 21.4 per cent. This will be aided by improved agricultural productivity and the easing of global supply chain pressures, benefiting businesses by boosting consumer confidence and purchasing power.” According to the CBN governor, “The outlook for decreasing inflation in 2024 will have a profound impact on businesses, providing a more predictable cost environment and potentially leading to lowered policy rates, stimulating investment, fueling growth, and creating job opportunities.” He announced that as part of efforts to ensure sustainable economic growth for the country, the CBN had reverted to the conventional monetary policy approach with a focus on attaining price stability.

Meeting with Senate

About a fortnight ago, when he, along with the Federal Government’s economic team, met with the Senate Committees on Finance, Appropriations, Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions on February 9, Cardoso also spoke on what the CBN is doing to curb inflation. Clearly, the highlight of his speech at the session was his announcement that the CBN would no longer provide Ways and Means financing to the government until previous such loans are repaid. He said: “On our side at the CBN, we have responded with significant monetary policy tightening to reign in inflationary pressure. Empirical analysis has established that money supply is one of the factors fueling the current inflationary pressure. For instance, an analysis of the trend of the money supply spanning over nine months shows that M3 increased from N52.01 trillion in January 2023 to N68.25 trillion in November 2023 representing N16.24 trillion or 31.22 per cent increase over the period. “Increase in Net Foreign Asset following harmonisation of exchange rates and the N3.22 trillion ways and means advances were the major factors driving the increase in the money supply. “I am pleased to note the Fiscal Authorities efforts in discontinuing Ways and Means advances. This is also in compliance with Section (38) of the CBN Act (2007), the bank is no longer at liberty to grant further Ways and Means advances to the Federal Government until the outstanding balance as of December 31, 2023, is fully settled. “The bank must strictly adhere to the law limiting advances under ways and means to five percent of the previous year’s revenue.” He further stated: “We have also halted quasi-fiscal measures of over N10 trillion by the Central Bank of Nigeria under the guise of development finance interventions which hitherto contributed to flooding excess Naira and raising prices to the levels of inflation we are grappling with today.” He reiterated that “the CBN’s adoption of the inflation-targeting framework involves clear communication and collaboration with fiscal authorities to achieve price stability, potentially leading to lowered policy rates, stimulating investment, and creating job opportunities.”

Stressing that the apex bank’s measures were beginning to yield results, he said: “Inflationary pressures are expected to decline in 2024 due to the CBN’s inflation-targeting policy, aiming to rein in inflation to 21.4 per cent in the medium term, aided by improved agricultural productivity and easing global supply chain pressures.” He explained that the CBN’s policies aimed at ensuring a more market-oriented mechanism for exchange rate determination, will boost foreign exchange inflows, stabilise the exchange rate, and minimise its pass-through to domestic inflation. According to Cardoso, the meeting of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), scheduled to hold on the 26th and 27th of February, would review the policies and likely take further decisions on how to tackle the nation’s key economic issues. Analysts are, however, already predicting that, as part of its efforts to rein in inflation, the MPC is likely to sustain the tightening which it commenced in May 2022. For instance, reacting to the NBS’ January inflation report, Coronation Merchant Bank stated: “ Inflation continues to be driven by structural issues such as high logistic costs, poor infrastructure, storage issues, exchange rate pressure, elevated cost of PMS as well as insecurity (especially in foodproducing areas). “The first MPC meeting under the tenure of the new CBN Governor, has been scheduled for the 26th and 27th of February 2024. The CBN plans to hold six meetings in 2024. We expect a rate hike at the upcoming MPC meeting. “We expect Inflation to remain elevated in Q1’24, followed by modest declines on the back of positive base effects and restrictive monetary policies.”

Conclusion

The consensus among financial analysts is that given the numerous assurances that Cardoso has given the nation about the capacity of the CBN to tackle inflation, the apex bank would be under pressure to ensure that, whatever fresh measures it announces at the end of the MPC meeting next week, do not take long before they start yielding the desired results.