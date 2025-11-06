Persistent Fibre Cuts Trigger Widespread Telecoms Blackout, Costing Millions

A severe telecommunications crisis is gripping Nigeria following a series of multiple fibre optic cuts, causing extensive disruptions to USSD banking services, voice calls, SMS, and data connectivity across the country.

The NCC’s daily reports indicate that telecoms operators record an average of 60 cuts in a week. The escalating situation has paralysed business activities and left millions of citizens struggling with communication blackouts.

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) confirmed the widespread outage, linking it directly to significant damage to critical underground cables.

“The ongoing service degradation is a direct result of multiple fibre cuts affecting our major network routes simultaneously,” said Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of ALTON. He elaborated that the cuts had occurred along several key corridors, severely impacting network capacity and resilience.

Industry sources indicate that the financial impact is mounting rapidly, with preliminary estimates suggesting losses running into hundreds of millions of naira for the sector due to the downtime and costly repair efforts. The most visible impact has been on Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) platforms, which millions rely on for mobile banking.

Transactions have failed en masse, leaving individuals and businesses unable to transfer funds or pay for services. The root causes of the cuts are reported to be a combination of road construction projects and vandalism. “Our initial reports from the field point to incidents involving road construction machinery and instances of deliberate vandalism on critical network infrastructure,” Adebayo stated.

This highlights a recurring challenge for the industry, which has long advocated for greater protection of telecoms assets. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the sector’s regulator, has acknowledged the crisis. The commission said it was actively engaging with stakeholders to stop the carnage by devising various strategies to forestall the damages.

“The Commission is aware of the service disruptions and is working closely with the telecom operators to mitigate the impact and restore full service as swiftly as possible,” it stated. It assured subscribers that the it is also collaborating with relevant government agencies to address the underlying causes of the frequent fibre cuts.

For the average Nigerian, the disruption has been profoundly felt. “My business is at a standstill. I can’t confirm payments from my customers, and I’ve been unable to reach my suppliers for two days because calls are dropping,” said Adeola Samuel, a small business owner in Lagos.

The degradation of voice services has led to widespread frustration, with users experiencing incessant call drops and poor audio quality, while data services have become unbearably slow or completely unavailable in many areas.

Telecom operators have mobilised technical teams to locate and repair the damaged fibres, a process that is often complex and timeconsuming. However, the scale of the recent incidents has stretched their resources thin, leading to prolonged restoration times.

The persistent nature of these infrastructure damages threatens to undermine the nation’s digital economy and highlights the critical vulnerability of its telecommunications backbone. As repair crews work around the clock, a nation waits for the digital lifeline it depends on for daily life and commerce to be fully restored.