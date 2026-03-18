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March 18, 2026
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Persistent Crises, Legal Disputes Reasons For Resigning From PDP – Maishanu

A former Commissioner for Information in Sokoto State, Hon. Dahiru Maishanu, the Sarkin Sudan Na Yabo, has resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), citing persistent crises and legal disputes as some of the reasons for leaving the party.

This was contained in his resignation letter dated 17th March, 2026 and addressed to the Chairman of the party in his ward, Yabo “A”, Yabo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The letter reads:” I wish to formally inform you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

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“This decision has become necessary due to the persistent internal crisis and legal disputes currently affecting the party, which have greatly limited its effectiveness as an opposition party.

“I sincerely appreciate the support and cooperation extended to me during my time in the party.”

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