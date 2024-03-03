Perseverance, Patriotism Key To Nation-Building – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday said that nation-building requires perseverance and patriotism for it to be successful.

President Tinubu made this known while fielding questions from the media after meeting the National Museum of Qatar in Doha.

During his two-day official visit to Qatar, the President was shown around the expansive building situated in the centre of Doha.

The Museum honours Qatar’s past while also embracing its future. It is constructed around Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al-Thani’s old palace, which was used as the country’s capital for 25 years.

“It is great to document culture from the beginning of history, the culture of civilization, collaborations, challenges and perseverance of leadership,” Tinubu said.