Perpetrators Of Ifo Trader’s Killing Arrested, Remanded In Custody — Police

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ifo Police Division, SP Kamorudeen Olabisi, has said that a number of arrests have been made following the killing of a trader, Mrs. Blessing Eze, at Ifo Market on Friday, June 6.

The DPO spoke at a peace meeting called by the Chairman of Ifo Local Government, Hon. Idris Olalekan Kusimo, to douse the tension caused by the death of the woman.

SP Olabisi noted that the touts involved in the incident have been arrested, charged to court, and remanded at the Ilaro Correctional Facility.

He urged traders to report all forms of extortion, harassment, or violence to security agencies, while assuring the public that investigations are ongoing and additional arrests would follow.

Also speaking at the meeting, Hon. Kusimo said a fullscale investigation has been ordered into the killing of the woman.

The investigation, according to him, will unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the trader.

The meeting brought together political leaders, security agencies, the representative of the Olu of Ifo, transport union leaders, the Igbo community, and other key stakeholders to address rising tensions and ensure that justice is served.

