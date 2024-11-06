Pernod Ricard’s CEO For Africa, Middle East Visits Nigeria

Pernod Ricard, the world’s second-largest wine and spirits company reaffirmed its dedication to Nigeria’s thriving market through a recent visit by Africa and Middle East CEO, Selcuk Tumay, accompanied by Chief Financial Officer Africa, Nevzat Akkiz, and Managing Director Africa, Sola Oke.
The visit began with a business review at Pernod Ricard’s Lagos office, assessing regional performance and strategic planning. A “Meet and Greet” session recognized local employees’ talents, fostering conviviality.
An immersion into Nigeria’s vibrant retail landscape followed with an open market visit to Oke-Arin Market, guiding discussions on adapting marketing strategies.
Retail partnerships were reinforced by visits to top stores, enhancing in-store experiences. At night-time, On-trade visits showcased Pernod Ricard’s premium offerings. The key distributors were not left out during the visits.
These visits underscored collaborative relationships for a brighter future. Selcuk Tumay stated, “Despite Nigeria’s complexities, especially foreign exchange volatility, we are optimistic. Adapting strategies will drive growth, support local partners and deliver exceptional consumer experiences.”