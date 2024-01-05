Permanent EU, UK, US Residents Can Perform Umrah With Visa On Arrival –Riyad

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that individuals with permanent residency in the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America are allowed to perform Umrah without the need for a prior visa.

The ministry made this known on its Twitter handle and noted that the decision comes within the framework of facilitating the procedures for pilgrims to arrive and perform Umrah rituals.

This initiative was done in order to provide all services with high quality, enriching the cultural and religious experience of pilgrims, in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The Ministry of Hajj said Umrah performers from these categories can book an appointment to perform Umrah through the Nusk application or perform Umrah directly.