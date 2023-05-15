Perm Secs’ll Be Appointed To Vacant Positions Soon – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said he will soon appointed Permanent Secretaries to vacant positions in the state’s Civil service, following the advice of the retired Head of Service, Alhaja Amidat Ololade Agboola.

The governor, who stated this while speaking at the retirement and thanksgiving programme of the retired Head of Service held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, at the weekend, said that the ex-HoS was committed to workers’ welfare.

He also said it was commendable that the outgone HoS did not recommend any staff for dismissal all through her four year tenure.