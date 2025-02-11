Perm Secs’ Appointment: Eleven Scale Through First Hurdle

Share

…as OHCSF reaffirms dedication to meritocracy, transparency

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has announced that eleven (11) out of twenty-nine (29) who participated in the rigorous exercise for the selection of permanent secretaries have scaled the first hurdle in the process.

This came as the Office reaffirmed its dedication to meritocracy, transparency, and fairness in the process.

According to a release by the OHCSF’s spokesperson, Mrs. Eno Olotu, the eleven candidates emerged successful after the conclusion of the first-tier written examination for candidates aspiring to these top leadership positions in the Federal Civil Service.

“A total of 29 candidates participated in the rigorous assessment, with 11 successfully meeting the required standards to proceed to the next stage.

“This outcome reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that only the most competent and qualified individuals advance to leadership roles, in line with the vision for an efficient and professional public service.

“The next phase of the selection process is a proficiency test in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), scheduled for Wednesday, 12th February 2025.

“This stage is a critical component of the Permanent Secretary examination, designed to assess candidates’ digital competencies, a necessity for leading a technologically driven and innovative public sector,” she stated

Reacting to the results, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, emphasized that the selection process remained competitive, credible, and aligned with the nation’s governance and accountability objectives.

She reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards in leadership selection, ensuring that the public service was led by visionary and competent professionals.

Meanwhile, candidates who qualified for the written examination for the position of Accountant-General of the Federation undertook their assessment on Tuesday, 11th February 2025.

