Perm Sec, Others Seek Media Engagement In Protecting Nigerian Schools

The Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Abel Olumuyiwa, has called on media practitioners to adopt innovative strategies that will strengthen public engagement, inspire policy actions, and foster collective responsibility in safeguarding Nigerian schools.

He made the call during a goodwill message at the High-Level Round Table for Media Executives on Advocacy for Safe and Secure Schools in Lagos and Bauchi States, held at the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday.

The event was organized by the Women Advocates Research & Documentation Centre (WARDC) in partnership with the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF).

It was centered around the Safe Schools Declaration (SSD) project, which is spearheaded by WARDC in collaboration with partners such as the National Human Rights Commission, West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), and SISWACHI, among others.

Represented by Felicia Ogudu, Olumuyiwa urged media professionals to remain committed to ensuring that no learner in Nigeria is left behind and that every school across the country becomes a secure environment conducive to growth, development, and learning.

He emphasized the media’s vital role in advocating for the safety of educational institutions in Nigeria.

Nwokedike Jennifer, the Safe School Declaration Project Coordinator for WARDC, also appealed to media practitioners to continue advocating for the passage of the SSD Bill. She highlighted that without the bill, accountability would remain elusive.

However, she expressed optimism that implementing the bill would demonstrate a commitment to creating safe schools.

Jennifer stressed the need for the media to keep the conversation going even as the project approaches its conclusion in the coming months.

She explained that public awareness of the SSD was minimal when the project started but has grown significantly since then.

The SSD Bill, which has already passed its first reading at the National Assembly, has also seen legislative progress at the state level, with Bauchi State having passed the bill through its House of Assembly.

These developments mark significant milestones in the formalization of SSD.

Kehinde Olayode from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, added that the successful implementation of the SSD will require resources beyond the capacity of the government alone.

He emphasized the need for community involvement, contributions from philanthropists, and the support of non-state actors such as the media to mobilize the necessary resources.

Olayode noted that the Safe School initiative aligns with a global commitment to providing safe learning environments and is crucial not just for Nigeria, but for the world at large.

