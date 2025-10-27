Perm Sec Lauds Staff For Excelling In Service wide Digital Skill Literacy Training Programme

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Mr Temitope Fashedemi, has commended five members of Staff of the State House for their outstanding performance in the on-going Digital Skills Literacy Training Programme initiated by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

Receiving the staff who excelled in the first stage of the programme in his office, the Permanent Secretary hailed the winners for their commitment to personal development and exceptional performance throughout the training.

According to a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director, (Information & Public Relations), State House, Fashedemi said their success reflected the State House’s strong emphasis on excellence, professionalism, and innovation-driven service delivery.

He said: “I am proud of you because you have distinguished yourselves in this critical training initiative.

“Your achievement underscores our readiness to embrace digital transformation and aligns perfectly with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises efficiency and technological advancement in governance.”