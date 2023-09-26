Perm Sec, Finance Ministry Bows Out Of Service

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Aliyu Ahmed on Tuesday bowed out of civil service on retirement.

Ahmed who joined civil service in 1993 as a lecturer at Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto attributed the successes he achieved in the Ministry to the cooperation and support enjoyed by the management staff of the Ministry.

A statement issued by the Director of the press of the ministry, Stephen Kilebi, quoted Aliyu saying while handing over the affairs of the Ministry to the Permanent Secretary of Special Duties, Okokon Ekanem Udo as the new Permanent Secretary of Finance during a valedictory meeting at his conference room in Abuja.

“I have enjoyed great support and friendship from all that I have worked with without which I would not have achieved such success.” He added that “I am grateful to God for the opportunity to serve and also exiting peacefully from the Nigerian Civil Service”.

He served in different capacities and attended numerous trainings both at home and abroad which groomed him to become an institution at the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The retired Permanent Secretary of Finance reiterated the cordial relationship that has existed between him and the Permanent Secretary of Special Duties for quite a long time having worked together and had a very friendly relationship, was proud to hand over to him as the new Permanent Secretary Finance.

Ahmed noted that by his antecedents his successor is very competent and widely experienced in the job and therefore he has no fears that he would deliver positively and move the Ministry to greater heights.

He urged the directors and members of staff of the Ministry to continue the good process and keep the quality and beauty of our facilities and also ensure that things continue to work well thereby leaving an indelible mark for the next generation.

Ahmed was quoted as saying, ” You have failed as a manager if there are no people to take over when you leave an office.”

The Permanent Secretary Special Duties Federal Ministry of Finance, Okokon Ekanem Udo, who has taken over as the new Permanent Secretary Finance in his opening remarks said that Aliyu Ahmed had contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Ministry and the Public Service at large, hence, the system needed to tap from his wealth of experience. He noted that Ahmed’s objectivity, simplicity, de-tribalized character, capability, doggedness, and fearlessness are attributes worthy of emulation.

The Directors of the Ministry at the valedictory meeting in their various remarks appreciated the retired Permanent Secretary for his wealth of experience, brilliance, wisdom, knowledge, support, exemplary leadership and father figure. They prayed for sound health and success in all his future endeavours.

Also, the Director of Human Resources Management Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Omobola Olushola- Dada in her vote of thanks, appreciated the retired Permanent Secretary for the impactful legacies he left behind in the sands of time, promising that they would imbibe in them.