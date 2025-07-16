Perm Sec Expresses Satisfaction With Work Progress At Nat’l Theatre

…promises to address accommodation challenges facing National Troupe’s artistes

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Dr. Yawale Muhammad, has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work at the National Theatre.

He assured that both the National Troupe staff and those of the National Theatre would return to the facility before the end of 2025.

Muhammad, who stated when he paid a working visit to the National Theatre and National Troupe Nigeria (NTN) in Lagos, also pledged to brief the government on the status of the building’s rehabilitation, of which has been completed.

He was accompanied by the Director of Entertainment and Creative Economy, Mrs. Akudo-Nwosu Ugochi, and the Director of Legal Services, Mr. Peter Mbam.

The team was warmly received by the Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Hajja Kaltume Bulama Gana, along with representatives of sister parastatals under the Ministry.

As part of the welcome, artistes of the National Troupe thrilled the guests with captivating displays of traditional dances in honour of the Permanent Secretary’s maiden visit.

In further support of the National Troupe, Dr. Muhammad gave firm assurances to address the accommodation challenges facing the artistes.

He promised to consider improvements to the current hostel facilities and explore options for constructing a dedicated hostel for the Troupe.