February 19, 2026
Period Testifies Adherents Worshipping Same God, Says Ajadi

A leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has felicitated Muslims and Christians on the commencement of Ramadan and Lent yesterday.

The Muslims Month of Ramadan which features 30 days of fasting and the Christian Lent which features 40 days of fasting commence on the same day.

Ajadi, in a statement he personally signed to rejoice with both muslims and christians, urged the adherents of the two religions to live peacefully among themselves.

