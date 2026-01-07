…Performs APC E-Registration, Urges Party Members To Embrace Exercise

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State to actively participate in the party’s ongoing electronic registration exercise.

He described the APC eregistration, which is ongoing across the country, as a civic responsibility and a key requirement for genuine party membership in the state.

The governor also encouraged young people to take advantage of the ongoing APC e-registration exercise to formally identify with the ruling party. He noted that the exercise is open, free, and straightforward.

Speaking yesterday after registering at Ward 3, St. Stephen’s Primary School, Adeniji Adele in Lagos Island, Sanwo-Olu said the exercise, scheduled to run throughout the month of January, is aimed at encouraging all existing and new APC members to formally validate their membership through the digital platform.

He said the APC e-registration exercise is being conducted simultaneously across the 245 wards in Lagos State and other parts of the country to digitally capture party members.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the APC e-registration requires members to provide their National Identification Number (NIN) for verification, after which personal details are confirmed and a photograph is taken, adding that successful registrants are issued a printed temporary membership slip upon completion.