Mukaila Senwele, a celebrated performance artist known for his unique blend of music and humour has tragically passed away.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the artist died on Friday evening, January 24 in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Family sources revealed that they received a call from a hospital reporting that Senwele was experiencing severe health complications, but unfortunately, he passed away shortly after arriving at the facility.

The late artist, known for captivating audiences with his on-the-spot compositions and skilful use of musical instruments, displayed no prior signs of illness.

According to witnesses, he had been engaging with his fans just hours before his untimely demise.

Mukaila Senwele gained a reputation not only as a musician but also as a comedian, often incorporating humour into his performances.

His recent viral video with actress Laide Bakare, where he humorously made her the focus of his jokes, showcased his vibrant personality and creative artistry.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact cause of his sudden death remains unknown.

The performer will be laid to rest in Ilorin on Saturday, following Islamic funeral rites.

