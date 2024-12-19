Perez, Red Bull Agree To End Contract Early

Share

Sergio Perez is to leave Red Bull two years before the end of his contract after reaching a termination agreement with the team.

The move comes after a weak season for the Mexican, who failed to win a race and finished on the podium only four times as team-mate Max Verstappen won his fourth world title.

Perez, who has essentially been sacked, said: “I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team.

“Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I’ll always cherish the suc -cesses we achieved together.”

Perez, 34, is expected to be replaced by 22-yearold New Zealander Liam Lawson, in a promotion from the sister Racing Bulls team.

L aw s o n , who drove six races at the end of 2024 and five during 2023, is said to have been told he would be promoted before the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

