January 4, 2024
Pere Reveals Lots Of BBNaija Stars Are Living Fake Life

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Pere Egbi, has alleged that some of his colleagues live fake lifestyles.

Pere made this known during a recent podcast, hosted by his colleague, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna.

According to the two-term BBNaija Star, many of them flaunt lifestyles far out of their reach on social media.

READ ALSO:

He said,” Some of our BBN colleagues dey live fake life well well. A lot of them””

Also, Phyna who anchored the show, asked Pere to weigh in a statement by a former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe, who claimed she had not flown in the economy class before.

In response to that, Pere described Khloe’s claim as “nonsense”.

