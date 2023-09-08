PEPT: Wike Slams Obi, Says Tell Us If You Paid Bribe To Reclaim Mandate As Anambra Gov

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has slammed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for heading to the Supreme Court to appeal Wednesday’s ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Wike who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday evening, however, called on the former Governor of Anambra State to inform everyone if he paid a bribe to get his mandate restored at court when he was dismissed as the governor of the State.

It would be recalled that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) threw out the petitions of the Labour Party and its candidates seeking to upturn the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the lawful winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Following the judgement of the tribunal, Peter Obi announced his plan to approach the Supreme Court in order to reclaim his stolen mandate.

Speaking on the Obi’s rejection of the Tribunal judgment, Wike said now that the decision happened and did not favour Obi, the judiciary is wrong.

“Did Peter Obi not win at the Supreme Court when he was removed as governor? Did he pay a bribe? Let him tell the world now,” Wike said.

“When he was removed as a governor, did he not reclaim his mandate at the Supreme Court?

“Judiciary was right but now that the decision happened, judiciary is wrong.”