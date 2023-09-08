PEPT: Wike Congratulates Tinubu, Says ‘Nigerians Will Has Been Affirmed’

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom has described the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election as a testimonial that the will of Nigerians has been honoured.

Wike who spoke on Thursday on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme also lauded the judges of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC), under the direction of Justice Haruna Tsammani, for their careful analysis of the election.

While speaking on the programme, the FCT Minister said he didn’t anticipate the election would be nullified because the President won free and fair.

Wike, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) congratulated President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their victory and urged Nigerians to support the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

READ ALSO:

He also urged the PDP’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, to join hands with the Tinubu administration.

He said: “Nigerians have spoken, and the court has affirmed it. I didn’t expect that the election would be overturned because the President won squarely.

“I am happy; it’s a moment of joy. I celebrate Mr. President, and I congratulate him and his Vice, Shettima, for the victory. also commend the judiciary.

“For the first time, as far as I am concerned, I have never seen what I saw yesterday (Wednesday).

“It opened the eyes of the public. I commend them. For sitting nothing less than 10 hours to deliver those judgments, you must have to commend them, painstakingly taking each time one by one. For me, it shows that our judiciary is improving.”