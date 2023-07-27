PEPT: We Lost Over N200m On CTC –INEC

…Says Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Difficult Areas To Conduct Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it lost over N200 million in the production of documents used in the conduct of the 2023 general election at the behest of an unnamed political party challenging the outcome of the elections.

INEC chairman, Prof Mohammed Yakubu, at a meeting with media executives in Abuja yesterday, however, said the loss was incurred by the national headquarters alone as there may be similar requests at state level.

He stated that the party, which no longer showed interest, after the certified true copy (CTC) of the documents had been produced, wanted to use it to support its petition at the tribunal. He said: “We produced over 1.5 million copies which cost us over N200 million.

“The funny thing is that when we told them the cost, they said they no longer need them. “We have to certify every document, and it is a huge work.” He said: “While we are careful not to touch on issues that are clearly sub-ju- dice, it is appropriate to review the election broadly as enumerated on the agenda for this meeting contained in your folders.”