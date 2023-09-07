PEPT Verdict: APC Commends EU, Domestic Observers, Others In Ensuring Credible Elections

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday in reaction to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) verdict that was in favour of the party, commended the European Union (EU), Domestic Observers, and others for ensuring that the February 25 Presidential Election was free, fair and credible.

The APC National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, who stated this while briefing the media also commended the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Basiru, however, called on all Nigerians to join hands to make Nigeria great.

He said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress congratulates His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his resounding victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

“Having meticulously adjudicated all the petitions brought before it by aggrieved parties and entered judgement in favour of our great party, the PEPT has reaffirmed the mandate handed our party and its Presidential Candidate, now President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by millions of Nigerians through the ballot on February 25, 2023. This epochal judgement has reinforced our democracy and underscored the vibrancy and independence of the judiciary.

“No doubt, the 2023 presidential election was keenly contested. The outcome remains a wholesale endorsement of our party’s vision, values, and commitment to rebuilding and repositioning our country for greatness.

“Our campaign planked on the unity and prosperity of Nigeria, and our message of Renewed Hope obviously resonated with Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.”

Commending the EU and other Observers during the election, APC said, “We acknowledge and applaud the diligence and professionalism of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, local and foreign observers, and other stakeholders in ensuring a credible, free and fair election.

“We also commend our Party leaders, members, supporters, and campaigners for their unwavering commitment and resilience throughout the electoral process.

“As we soldier on in the business of governance, the APC will stay focused and resolute in fostering unity and improving the quality of life of all Nigerians as enshrined in the eight-point agenda of this administration.

“We enjoin all Nigerians, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, or political leanings to join hands with us in this onerous but patriotic task of building a better, more prosperous nation.

“Again, we commend the judiciary for strengthening our democratic process through the instrumentality of the law.”