PEPT Verdict: A very Good Judgement – Charles Idahosa

…Says No Imported Aspirant will Be Governor in Edo Come 2024

A member of the Board of Trustee (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) representing South South, Hon Charles Idahosa on Tuesday applauded the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which affirmed the election of President Bola Amed Tinubu.

Idahosa, who was a former Commissioner for Information in Edo State made the statement in Benin City while interacting with Journalists in an event to mark his 70th birthday.

He said those insisting that a presidential candidate must win Abuja to be able to win the presidential election should note that people in Abuja are not more Nigerians than people in other states, adding that the last general election was a victim of the social media which turned out unverifiable news.

“The Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT) is a perfect judgement. The election was a victim of the social media. A lot of things happen on social media that you cannot verify. How can somebody tell me that if you don’t win Abuja, you will not win the presidency?

“People in Abuja, are they different from other Nigerians? I don’t understand, why people put sentiments in the PEPT judgement, Some said there is a watermark, others say the judgement was prepared by Babatunde Fashola, and others said Justice Odili wrote the judgement. I have read the judgement and it is very clear, not ambiguous. I believe that President Tinubu will make Nigeria great again.

On the 2024 Edo State Governorship election, Idahosa, who recently received a national honour, Officer Federal Republic (OFR) said the Edo2024 elections will be free and fair, as the introduction of BEVAS will make it impossible for the election to be rigged.

“The Edo 2024 Governorship election will be free and fair because the introduction of BEVAS has made it difficult for elections to be rigged in Nigeria. This last election was a free and fair election. Where sitting governors could not make it to the Senate.

“The then President, Muhammadu Buhari lost in Kastina, Samuel Ortom could not make it to the senate. I even lost my ward. In Enugu the former governor was unable to win the senate seat too, that is 1/3 of the state. So, the Edo 2024 Governorship election will be free and fair. Some people say because Tinubu is the president, APC will win, it will not be easy.

The next governor of Edo State must be a homeboy and not an imported financial magician. This time around, nobody will come to tell us,he is this or that in Lagos or London. He must be one of us, who knows everywhere, not an imported magician.

Idahosa, also advised the people of Edo Central to synergize and lobby the major political parties to select their candidates from the zone in order for them to produce the next governor of the state, adding that there has never been a time, where political contest is restricted to a given senatorial zone.