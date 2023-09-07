PEPT: Senate Leader, Oyebanji Applaud Judgement

…urge Petitioners to join hands with Tinubu on Renewed Hope Agenda

Leader of the Senate, Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele, and the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji have congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the victory at the election tribunal.

The duo applauded the Judiciary for upholding the rule by affirming Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023, Presidential Election, added that the judgement confirms the choice of Nigerians.

The senate leader in a statement issued by his media office, stated that,” politics is over, it is now time for governance.”

” I commend the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) for upholding the rule of law over emotions.

” The verdict of the Justices has once again reaffirmed that Nigerians overwhelmingly voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the February 25, Presidential Election.

” I also congratulate President Tinubu over the affirmation of his victory by the Tribunal. In the interest of our beloved country, I, therefore, urge the petitioners to join hands with Tinubu’s administration to deliver his “Renewed Hope Agenda ” to Nigerians. Politics is over, it is now time for governance,” he said.

The five-member tribunal chaired by Justice Haruna Tsammani had on Wednesday upheld the election of President Tinubu.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the judgement as “solid and detailed” and “a judicial sustenance of the mandate given to the clear winner of the presidential poll”.

The Governor also hailed the judiciary for upholding the truth, stressing that the judicial affirmation of President Tinubu’s election has confirmed the choice of the majority of Nigerians who elected the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer as President of the country.

He said the Tribunal verdict has laid every doubt on the validity and authenticity of the presidential result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rest and served as proof that democracy and the rule of law are becoming firmly rooted in Nigeria.

According to the Governor, the latest judicial seal on Tinubu’s legitimacy would make Nigeria command more respect in the comity of nations as a beacon of hope for democracy in Africa and a model to other countries of the world.

Oyebanji, who sat through the period of the judgement on Wednesday in Abuja, hailed the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal for patiently and painstakingly looking into evidence provided by parties to the suit, before arriving at the verdict. He said the painstaking handling of the matter by the tribunal has further enhanced election dispute jurisprudence in the country.

He praised the judges for their hard work, industry, and perseverance and for acting as impartial arbiters who only arrived at their final decision based on the quantum of evidence before them and did justice to the petitions before them.

Oyebanji said: “I congratulate our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and indeed all Nigerians for this judgement. It is not a victory for the APC alone it is a victory for democracy, the rule of law and the Nigerian masses. It is also a vote of confidence in the process that led to the election of Mr President.

“The judgement is solid and well detailed. There is nothing to add. I congratulate Nigerians and the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

Governor Oyebanji urged Nigerians to rally support for the President to succeed in the onerous task of leading the country to economic prosperity.

“We have a President that is committed to the development of this country and he needs all hands on deck to ensure that we get to the promised land.”

The Ekiti helmsman appealed to the opposition parties and their presidential candidates who lost at the Presidential Election Tribunal to join hands with Tinubu to move Nigeria forward, urging them to be ready to offer useful counsel that would smoothen the nation’s journey to the glorious harbour of development.

“The Government and good people of Ekiti State congratulate the President on this victory and wish him success in his efforts at leading the country and her people to the path of greatness.”, the statement added.