PEPT: Peter Obi, Atiku Absent As Tribunal Delivers Final Judgement

As Nigeria’s Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) prepares to deliver the much-anticipated judgment on the disputed February 2023 elections on Wednesday, September 6, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and his counterpart, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are conspicuously absent.

It would be recalled that Obi and Atiku had approached the Presidential Election Tribunal to file a petition against the declaration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Checks by New Telegraph correspondent on ground show that apart from Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, no notable politician from the PDP is in court.

However, the Labour Party was represented by Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the party at 9:34 a.m.

When the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani asked for the introduction of petitioners and respondents, the embattled Chairman noted that he was standing in for the petitioner, Peter Obi.

New Telegraph could not immediately ascertain the reasons for their absence.

At the time of this report, the Tribunal members led by Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani have arrived to deliver judgment on the three petitions

Justice Tsammani has ordered that judgment in the petition of Peter Obi and the Labour Party be first delivered.