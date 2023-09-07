PEPT: Oyewumi Hails Tinubu On Tribunal Verdit

Following the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal upholding the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the last presidential election in Nigeria, the immediate past Board member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has applauded the five-man panel for their unbiased judgement.

Congratulating President Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima and the APC family on the judgement of the tribunal, urged Nigerians to sustain their support for Tinubu in a bid to reposition the country.

Oyewumi, who was also a member of the Tinubu- Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) stressed that the President has been working assiduously to build a prosperous nation.

In a goodwill message, the Ogbomoso Prince admonished Nigerians to rally support for the President’s eight-point agenda for the betterment of Nigeria.

He said, “The verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal upholding the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 general election is a welcome development.

“During the last presidential election, Nigerians came out en- masse to cast their votes for Tinubu and as such, he emerged victorious.

“The will of the people has again been upheld the verdict of the tribunal.

“The President has consistently demonstrated selflessness, patriotism, courage, and passion in steering the affairs of the country”

Oyewumi wished the President continued success in his noble role.