PEPT: List Of APC Govs, Party Chieftains Present At Tribunal Judgement

As the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) begins the final session of the much-anticipated judgment filed against the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election, here are the top leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governors who are presently on ground at the Appeal court to see the decision of the tribunal amid apprehension.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) are suing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for announcing Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election on February 25.

The two parties and their candidates alleged irregularities before, during, and after the 2023 presidential election.

APC leaders and some other important stakeholders showed their support for their candidate, President Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, by showing there to see the Tribunal’s final ruling.

Below is the list of APC chieftains present at the Tribunal’s final judgment.

READ ALSO:

Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo.

APC Governors present include Governor Hope Uzodinma (Imo); Yahaya Bello (Kogi State), Mai Mala-Buni (Yobe State), and Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa State), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti State).

Also present is the immediate past governor of Kano State, who is now the new APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and others.