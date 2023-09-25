PEPT Judgment: Court, Judges Are Compromised – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has expressed his belief that the Supreme Court’s verdict will align with the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Recall that following the PEPT ruling, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election, and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), appealed to the Supreme Court and expressed their determination to explore all available legal avenues.

In an interview with journalists, Charly Boy, a strong supporter of Peter Obi, was asked about his expectations regarding the Supreme Court’s judgment, and asserted that, in his opinion, the court and its judges have been compromised.

He emphasized that Nigerians have been weakened by ignorance, tribal affiliations, and religious biases, and he lamented that the common citizen can no longer access justice in the current climate.

He said, “Not exactly expecting anything different from PEPT judgment, we can see that the court and judges are compromised, we are living in a very strange time, the country is deserving of the kind of leadership it gets.

“Maybe we deserve the punishment we are getting, ignorance, tribal sentiments, and religiosity have weakened us. During my father’s time, the common man could look up to the court for justice, but we can no longer find justice, and it is left for the common man to say enough is enough.”