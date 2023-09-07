PEPT Judgment, A Triumph Of Truth, Law – Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the unanimous decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) upholding the election of the President.

The judgment, according to the Governor who is with the President on his official visit to India attests to the credibility of the ballot and the fact that the outcome reflects the wishes of the largest majority of the eligible voters.

He also commended the Court of Appeal/PEPT for standing strictly with the constitution, and not succumbing to threats and intimidation anchored on fact-free claims of electoral malpractice.

He said: “In the final analysis, our democracy has been enriched and the right of Nigerians to freely elect leaders of their choice equally upheld as all issues were clinically examined and resolved in line with all relevant laws. The judgment is a triumph of truth.

“We have no doubt that this decision of the PEPT will strengthen the resolve of the President to continue to deliver on his campaign promises to the good people of Nigeria. We promise to continue to work with Mr. President and his great team in the task of building a stronger economy, a safer nation, and a happier people.”