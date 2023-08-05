PEPT: Group Uncovers FG Plot To Subvert Justice

A non-governmental organization, Face Of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), has revealed that plans are in top gear to thwart what is likely to be the final judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) anytime soon.

The group alleged that the Federal Government perturbed by how uncertain and unfavourable the PEPT judgement might be has commissioned six of his political tools to ensure that the judgement favours the government.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of the group, Mr Bukky Adeniyi on Saturday, he disclosed that the six individuals are given the task of meeting the Appeal Court/Tribunal judges over the PEPT judgement on the yet-to-be-fixed date, to influence the final verdict of the panel in their favour.

“We at FOWN had a vow to always protect the reign of truth and justice at all times, and that is why we are coming out with this incontrovertible fact at this time, we are aware that President Bola Tinubu knows his forced emergence to power is continually being hunted by the repeated cry for justice by the genuine winner of the people’s mandate, so he is trying to go further in his onslaught to clip the PEPT.

“We have it on good authority and speaking unequivocally too that six individuals have been commissioned to meet Appeal Court/Tribunal judges over PEPT judgement ahead of time.”

FOWN added that as if this antic was not enough, the Tinubu henchmen also intend to engage traditional and religious leaders to quell the rebellion that may erupt from the expression of the masses’ detest, if the judges affirmed APC President.

“We want to sound a note of warning to our traditional leaders that if they decide to partake in this crazy assignment, they should also be ready for a backlash because Nigerian youths will go after them.”

Adeniyi also stated that like Afenifere Chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo recently cautioned the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde not to meddle in the leadership affairs of their group, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also needs to be weary of Makinde, who he claimed has been sent on an errand by Tinubu to destabilize PDP now and beyond 2027.

“Plans are equally ongoing to ensure the PDP crisis deepens to sustain the disunity in the party in case a rerun election was ordered by the tribunal. Seyi Makinde/Oyo state Governor is championing the course of destabilising PDP now and beyond 2027. He was assured of logistic support through Lagos state Governor.”