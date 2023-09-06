PEPT: Expect A Lengthy Judgment, Tribunal Tells Nigerians

Nigerians have been warned by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) to expect a lengthy decision in the petitions filed to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s election in the 2023 presidential election.

The tribunal made this known on Wednesday during the opening remarks before the court proceedings by Justice Haruna Tsammani, the leader of the five-judge panel at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

“Today, we have reached the zenith of these proceedings. The judgment is a bit lengthy, so we plead your patience.”

The case filed by Peter Obi and the Labour Party challenging Bola Tinubu’s triumph over other candidates by the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be the first item on the agenda, according to Justice Tsammani.

Others at the tribunal are Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Nasawara State Governor Abdullahi Sule, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, and Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

The National Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Damagum and Abdullahi Ganduje, respectively, as well as the National Chairman of the Liberation Party (LP), Julius Abure, are all present at the tribunal.