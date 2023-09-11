PEPT: Ex-APC Presidential Aspirant Congratulates Tinubu On Victory 

A former presidential aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Stanley Osifo on Monday congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday.

Osifo in a statement said, “I congratulate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the affirmation, confirmation, and constitutional declaration by the PEPT that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fit, qualified to contest and that he won the 2023 Presidential election which held in March 2023.”

He also congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad for the victory and for supporting what he called Nigeria’s thriving democratic process.

According to Osifo, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been magnanimous in calling on all Nigerians, including former VP, Atiku Abubakar and former Governor Peter Obi to get on board in building the Nigerian project, saying that he and many statesmen have made similar calls.

“I want to call again on candidates that lost in the elections and PEPT cases to join hands with President Bola Tinubu in moving Nigeria to greater heights.

“Everyone cannot be President at the same time. What must be done and should occupy the minds of every Nigerian is how to make meaningful contributions to tackle the various challenges that Nigerians face on a daily basis,” he said.

Osifo then advised that everyone must take decisions of the Tribunal in good faith and not disturb or create tendencies that would distort peaceful, harmonious living and development among the polity.

He said further that “the President who has shown magnanimity in victory and called on other candidates to join in unifying the country should continue to build bonds of affinity and good leadership that would make Nigeria greater.

“I am hopeful. I encourage the President to work more at enhancing the living and working standards of Nigerians.”