PEPT: Don’t Challenge Tinubu’s Victory Again, Umahi Tells Peter Obi

…Says LP Presidential Candidate helped APC to pull down PDP

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi has called on the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi not to contemplate appealing the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the poll.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) had dismissed the suit filed by Peter Obi and his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar the former Vice President of the country against Tinubu.

Obi, however, has vowed to challenge the judgement of the tribunal in the Supreme Court.

But Umahi while answering questions from reporters in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital on Saturday when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Francis Nwifuru as part of his ongoing inspection of federal roads in the south-east, urged Obi not to go on appeal against the tribunal judgement.

He said the LP presidential candidate will still fail in the Appeal court as according to him, he came 3rd at the general election.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State opined that God told him that Tinubu will become President of the country in 2023 and it has manifested in his victory.

Umahi said “Throughout the campaign period and even now, I keep saying it boldly that God told me that Tinubu will be President of Nigeria.

“It was tough here in South East but I am very happy that Tinubu eventually became the President of this country.

“Like I said in Imo State, God has a purpose for everybody. There was John the Baptist, there was Christ and there is still Christ.

“Peter Obi has served the purpose of John the Baptist for the Divine President Bola Tinubu Ahmed, that’s all that God brought him to do this time around.

“So, I advise him not to go to any court of appeal. I am not a Lawyer but the Governor of Ebonyi State is a Lawyer and he has interpreted the judgment and it has left no hope for any appeal.

“Those judges are spirits. They went into everything and dissected them just like getting a coconut and breaking it. You will get the water and everything and get the nut.

“So, I advise him not to go to appeal, he is not even 2nd, he came 3rd at the election. he is our brother. Let South Eastern people come together to support President Tinubu. He made us the number one Minister even when we didn’t vote very well for him.

“But we voted even very well more than other regions because through the calling of John the Baptist, we were able to bring down PDP and that is a victory for APC”.

He called on the east to key into the centre to be treated fairly like other regions of the country.

“We have to key into the centre to be treated like others, Now that Mr . President has graciously done what has never been done by giving us the Minister of Works, we are going to rewrite the wrongs”.