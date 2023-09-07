PEPT Dismisses Petitions Filed Against Election Of Tinubu By APM, LP, PDP

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in Abuja yesterday in a consolidated judgement spanning over 12 hours unanimously affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria. In arriving at its decision, the five man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani dismissed the separate petitions filed by Allied Peoples Movement (APM); Peter Obi and his party, Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other members of that panel were Justices Stephen Adah, Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Moses Ugo, and Abba Mohammed. The three petitioners had after the February 25 presidential election, wherein the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as the winner separately approached the Tribunal seeking to set aside the declaration. Respondents in the three petitions are INEC, President Tinubu and the APC.

In its judgement in the APM petition, the Tribunal held that issues the petitioner raised contained pre-election matters that could only be determined by the Federal High Court. Chairman of the panel, Justice Haruna Tsammani, who read the ruling, upheld preliminary objections that all the Respondents raised to challenge the competence of the petition. Justice Haruna noted that since the petition centred on the qualification or otherwise of President Tinubu to contest the presidential election, the APM, ought to have gone to court within 14 days after Tinubu was nominated by the APC.

He held that since the cause of action bordered on a pre-election matter, the APM lacked the locus standi to challenge Tinubu’s nomination. More so, Justice Tsammani held that the Supreme Court had earlier decided that a political party does not have the right to challenge a nomination that was made by another political party. The court noted that the main grouse of the APM was on the alleged invalid nomination of Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima.

“It is clear that the claim of qualification is non-qualification of the 3rd Respondent (Tinubu) centred on alleged invalid nomination of the 4th Respondent (Shettima). “It is a pre-election matter,” Justice Tsammani held. In dismissing Obi’s petition, the tribunal held that Obi and the LP did not by way of credible evidence, establish their allegation that the election that held on February 25, was characterised by manifest corrupt practices.

It held that though the Petitioners alleged that the election was marred by irregularities, they, however, failed to give specific details of where the alleged infractions took place. The court noted that whereas Obi and the LP, insisted that the election was rigged in 18, 088 polling units across the federation, they were unable to state the locations of the said polling units. It further held that Obi’s allegation that fictitious results were recorded for President Tinubu and the APC, by INEC, was not proved.

More so, it held that the Petitioners were unable to state the figures they claimed were reduced from election results they garnered in different states of the federation, especially in Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Yobe, Borno, Tabara, Osun and Lagos states. On the allegation of fraud against Tinubu, the tribunal held that Obi failed to prove the allegations of fraud and drug allegations against Tinubu. The panel held that Obi failed to prove that Tinubu was found guilty of any offence involving any act of dishonesty, adding that evidence before the court showed that the forfeiture order against Tinubu was in a civil and not criminal matter.

Justice Tsammani agreed with the respondents that Tinubu was neither arraigned nor convicted in the US over any alleged crime to warrant his disqualification. The panel consequently dismissed the petition for being un-meritorious. Delivering judgement in Atiku’s petition, the Tribunal struck out several paragraphs of his petition relied upon to push Tinubu out of office. Also several exhibits including witness statements he tendered to establish his allegations of irregularities, malpractice against the February 25 presidential election were rejected and discountenanced by the Tribunal.

Reading the judgement, a member of the panel Justice Moses Ugoh held that several parts of Atiku’s petition have no legs upon which they can stand and survive, hence, not competent. Among others, Atiku was said to have failed and neglected to name places where ballot boxes were snatched, the ways and manners the BVAS machine were manipulated and names of poll- ing booths where alleged malpractices took place.

The petitioner, who claimed to have polled the majority of lawful votes, was said to have failed to state in clear terms, the total lawful votes he claimed to have scored. The Court held that Atiku alleged that Tinubu did not score a majority of lawful votes but refused to make the perceived lawful votes known in his petition to the Tribunal. The Tribunal dismissed the allegations of over voting all over Nigeria by the petitioner adding that such pleadings run afoul of the law because the specific places where the alleged over voting took place were not mentioned.

Atiku’s petition was also faulted on the ground that it introduced several facts and allegations in unlawful ways that caught the respondents unaware adding that the tactic employed was unfair and made him clever by half. Among the offending new facts said to have been wrongfully introduced by Atiku were the allegations of criminal conviction, certificate forgery, dual citizenship of Guinea made against Tinubu outside the mode of filing petition.

Justice Stephen Jonah Adah, who read another ruling on objections against the petition, expunged several documents tendered by Atiku on the ground that the exhibits were made during the pendency of the petition. The panel consequently dismissed the petition for lacking merit.