PEPT: CBCN Wants Petitions Concluded Before Swearing in of New Govts

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has suggested that all petitions should be decided before election winners are sworn in. The group made the suggestion in a communiqué at the end of the Catholic Bishops’ second plenary meeting in Abuja yesterday.

The communiqué, signed by the Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Lucius Ugorji (President) and the Bishop of Uromi Diocese, Donatus Ogun (Secretary), observed “many pitfalls and irregularities” in the 2023 general election.

The body said: “As reported by many of our commissioned observers all over the country, there were threats, intimidation, violence, poor logistics, inducement, impunity, and manipulation of results as well as a lack of transparency.

“We fear that the effects of these irregularities may engender voter apathy and adversely affect the confidence of citizens in future elections. “Nevertheless, we still encourage the electorate to always hope in God and not to despair in the exercise of their civic duties.

“We are pleased to note that many of the aggrieved persons opted to seek redress through the courts rather than inciting people to violence. “As the judicial determination of the election petitions is ongoing, we continue to call on the tribunals and the courts to be fair, just and credible in their judgements.

This will inspire confidence in the process and encourage every citizen to work for the common good. By doing so, the people will have more confidence in the electoral process. “We urge civil societies to put more pressure on the government to initiate further reforms in which all election petitions would be determined before the swearing-in and inauguration of new administrations.”

The clerics, while noting the importance of politics to nation-building, however, urged the Catholic faithful determined to build a more prosperous and better Nigeria to make themselves available to serve by engaging actively in politics.

They said: “Politics is inevitable in nation building. It serves the purpose of harnessing human potential and structures for the organisation and distribution of resources for the benefit of the people.”

Furthermore, the CBCN called for a reduction in the cost of governance, while raising concerns over the life of poverty, hunger, hardship and suffering further “aggravated by the removal of fuel subsidy which has led to the high cost of food items, transportation and meeting up with other essential needs.

As if these are not enough, the hike in school fees has made it difficult for the children of the poor to continue their education”. The group added: “Based on past experience, we consider the resort to palliative measures as a treatment of the symptom rather than the cure for the disease.

“We, therefore, urge the government to address the fundamental defective structures that deepened inequality and poverty. “We call on governments to provide the enabling environment for the creation of more jobs for our teeming unemployed youths.

“We equally encourage the government to put in place measures that will curb the persistence of theft of oil and other minerals. “At the same time, we enjoin the government to radically review programmes aimed at alleviating the suffering of the youths. We equally advise the youth not to resort to violence and crime as a substitute for hard work.”