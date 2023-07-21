PEPT: Appeal Court Debunks Justice Ugo’s Resignation

The Court of Appeal has debunked a trending report of the resignation of a member of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Justice Justice Moses Ugo, describing it as false and misleading. Chief Registrar of the Court, Umar Bangari, while dismissing the report in Abuja appealed to the general public to ignore the fake news in its entirety.

The news of the purported resignation of Justice Ugo from the Bench, citing demands “to kneecap democracy”, broke earlier today on the internet. The online report stated that, Justice Ugo resigned from the bench, citing demands from the executive branch that he believes would destroy the country’s democracy.

In a statement, as reported by the online platform, Justice Ugo said siding with the government on the petitions challenging the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be the “death of Nigeria’s democracy” and that he could not in good conscience remain silent.