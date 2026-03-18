Pepsodent Targets 50m Nigerians With Campaign To Boost Oral Health

Pepsodent has unveiled an ambitious nationwide campaign aimed at reaching 50 million Nigerians with a message: brush twice daily for better oral health.

Launched to commemorate the 2026 World Oral Health Day, the “Do The 2; Brush Day and Night” campaign seeks to transform dental care habits across the country.

Introduced at a press conference held at Unilever’s Lagos headquarters, the initiative is being executed in partnership with the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA).

Running from March 16 to 21, the campaign spans 17 states, with key activations in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Enugu.

Activities include school outreach programmes, dental camps, and public awareness drives in high-traffic locations.

At the heart of the campaign is the goal: to instill lifelong oral hygiene habits among Nigerians through education, engagement, and access to care.

Brand Manager, Pepsodent, Lauretta Amie, emphasised the urgency of preventive dental practices.

“The ‘Do The 2’ campaign is a call to action for Nigerians to brush twice daily and maintain regular dental visits. Through our collaboration with the Nigerian Dental Association, we aim to reach 500,000 people directly, driving awareness on prevention, detection, and treatment of oral health diseases,” she said.

Dr. Gloria Uzoigwe, Head of the Dentistry Division at the Federal Ministry of Health & Social Welfare (FMOH&SW), highlighted the importance of collaboration in improving public health outcomes. She noted that partnerships like this have already helped reach thousands of school children through oral health programmes nationwide.

Also speaking, NDA President, Dr. Emedom Elias, described oral health as essential to overall well-being. “A healthy mouth goes beyond clean teeth—it affects how we eat, speak, learn, and interact,” he said, urging greater prioritisation of oral healthcare in Nigeria’s health system.

Abayomi Alli, Head of Supply Chain at Unilever Nigeria Plc, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to expanding access to oral health education and care. He noted that good oral hygiene helps prevent not only cavities and gum disease but also serious conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

With its far-reaching scope and strong partnerships, the campaign reinforces a vital message: a healthy smile is key to a healthier life.——————-END