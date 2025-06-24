Pepsodent Schools’ Programme 2025 To Target 2.7m Pupils

Share

Determined to strengthen its drive towards fostering oral hygiene among school children, Pepsodent, a leading global toothpaste brand, has taken the ‘2025 Brush Day and Night Campaign’ to some selected Nigerian schools. Under the campaign, Pepsodent is targeting to reach out to no fewer than 2.7 million school pupils in six locations across the federation.

The initiative, which is part of Pepsodent’s ongoing moves to sensitise pupils about oral hygiene, will be carried out in a total of 4,567 schools across six locations, including Lagos, Abuja and Kano in this current school term; while it will be the turn of Enugu, Owerri and Port Harcourt in the next term.

The campaign will feature the 21- Day Brush Day and Night Challenge, aimed at encouraging children to brush their teeth in the morning and at night for at least two minutes daily for 21 days. This, accordingly, would help pupils imbibe the habit of brushing their teeth day and night, so as to increase their chances of being cavity free all through their lifetime.

Brand Manager for Pepsodent, Mary Akindola explained that the challenge is being implemented in schools across the country in order to embed proper oral hygiene habits in children, especially in areas where dental care is often neglected.

She said that the goal of the initiative primarily, is to raise a generation of healthy, confident future leaders, who will be changeagents by being good oral hygiene ambassadors in their sphere of influence.

Akindola noted that the initiative was conceived to instill good oral hygiene practices in the children from an early age, adding that such behaviour has become imperative as it sets the foundation for life-long practices. She stated: “Absenteeism from school among pupils is often linked to dental problems, which can be prevented with simple oral hygiene routines.

Thus, by encouraging children to brush their teeth twice daily for at least two minutes, we can significantly reduce the risk of tooth decay.

“And, according to world oral health data, almost half of the world population battles with cavities. So, the school programme is our contribution towards promoting good oral hygiene among pupils in Nigeria.

“Through initiatives such as the 21- Day Brush Day and Night Challenge, we aim to instill life-long good brushing habits in children. When these practices are adopted early, they not only improve oral health, but also contribute to a better quality of life in the long-term.”

Also, the Consumer Engagement Centre Specialist for Unilever, Gloria Olatunbosun, said that Pepsodent is aimed at equipping children with the knowledge and habits needed to reduce oral health issues by promoting consistent brushing with fluoride-based toothpaste and embarking on the 21-Day Brush Day and Night Challenge.

In his remarks, the Education Secretary for Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Education Authority, Remi-Williams Abiola, however, commended Pepsodent for consistently supporting oral health education in the Local Government Area.

Abiola, who reiterated the importance of the brand’s efforts in teaching children proper brushing and hygiene habits, therefore, called on parents and local authorities to collaborate in sustaining the initiative.

Responding, the Head Teacher of Oladipo Primary School 1, Iganmu, Lagos, Mrs Ezeoke Chinenye lauded the company for the initiative, even as she noted that it would go a long way in helping to educate children especially those whose parents lack the knowledge, while also motivating schools to promote good oral hygiene practices among pupils.

