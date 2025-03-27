Pepsodent Partners Schools On Awareness On Oral Healt

Share

As part of activities to celebrate the World Oral Health Day 2025, Pepsodent, a promoter of oral hygiene advocacy among children, has partnered some selected schools on a nationwide school awareness campaign to promote healthy oral habits among Nigerian children.

The World Oral Health Day school awareness campaign, which took place in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Rivers and Oyo, respectively, provided an opportunity to educate and enlighten thousands of school children on the importance of proper oral hygiene through interactive sessions and other engagement activities.

The awareness campaign, according to the organisers, however, took place across 52 schools in Lagos State, four schools in Oyo State, five schools in Enugu State, seven schools in Rivers State and five schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

At the Lagos school awareness campaign, Unilever Nigeria Plc through Pepsodent brand reinforced its commitment to improving oral health by teaching students the essential habits needed for strong and healthy teeth.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

