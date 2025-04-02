Pepsodent Organises Dental Health Programme In 20 States

Share

In commemoration of the 2025 World Oral Health Day, Pepsodent, a leading global toothpaste brand, in collaboration with the Nigeria Dental Association has launched its dental health campaign themed “Talk to A Dentist”.

The campaign aims to reach 3 million Nigerians this year, surpassing 2024 reach of 2.4 million. Since inception, the Pepsodent schools programme initiatives have reached 9.1 million pupils in Nigeria.

With the plan to reach 2.7 million pupils in 2025, the programme is projected to reach 11.8 million Nigerians by the end of 2025, surpassing the projection of reaching 10 million pupils by 2025.

Speaking during a press conference to herald the commemoration of the 2025 World Oral Health Day, Brand Manager, Pepsodent, Mary Akindola, stressed the need to instill good oral hygiene habits among children by ensuring they brush day and night for at least two minutes.

World Oral Health Day, marked annually on March 20, draws attention to oral health being a key indicator of overall health, well-being and quality of life.

Akindola further disclosed that part of the brand’s mission was to drive behavioural change among Nigerians by ensuring that brushing twice daily becomes a universal habit.

She described good oral health as a fundamental human right for everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status or location.

