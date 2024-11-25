PepsiCo Names GM

Share

PepsiCo has appointed Felix Nnamdi Enwemadu as the general manager of its foods business in Nigeria.

Enwemadu has over 25 years of experience in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector and has held senior roles, including Vice president of customer development and executive director at Unilever and general manager at Diageo Brands Limited.

The company explained in a statement that the appointment aligned with its commitment to investing in the Nigerian market.

The Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo’s West, Central and East Africa (WECA) region, Paul Andersen said: “With over two decades of proven experience in the West African FMCG market, Felix brings a wealth of expertise to PepsiCo.

PepsiCo Foods Nigeria Limited (PFNL) has developed a strong foothold in Nigeria’s local market, particularly under Enwemadu’s leadership, which will focus on delivering high-quality products for Nigerian consumers.”

