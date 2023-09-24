PEPC’s Judgment: Justices Biased, Made Uncomplimentary Remarks –Atiku

Presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the February 25 presidential election have separately submitted further why they are seeking an overturn of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court. The reasons were contained in the separate appeals filed by the duo before the Supreme Court .

Accusing the tribunal of bias, Atiku stated in grounds 34 that the “lower Court erred in law in its use of disparaging words against him in its judgment, evincing bias against the Appellants as Petitioners and thereby violating their right to fair hearing and occasioning grave miscarriage of justice.

The justices in their verdicts, while discountenancing the arguments and contentions of the Appellants used expressions such as ‘ludicrous’, ‘clever by half’, ‘dishonourable practice’ smuggle’, ‘fallacious’ foul play’, ‘cross the line of mis- conception,’ collect evidence from the market’, those who are not used to reading preambles’;, ‘hollowness in the argument of the Petitioners’ among others.

Atiku maintained that the choice of words and expressions by the lower court shows the lower Court’s contempt and disdain for the Appellants. “The lower court failed to use civil, modest, moderate, and temperate language that is befitting of the exalted position of the court in line with the Revised Code for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, promulgated by the National Judicial Council.

“The words against the Appellants in the judgment evince a disposition in the mind of the lower court that was far from objective, which approach demonstrated bias and infringement to the Appellants’ right to fair hearing. “The Appellants were entitled to approach the Court for the ventilation of their grievances, which court was set up as the Presidential Election Petition Court, solely to receive petitions arising from the presidential election.

“The right to present an election petition in respect of a presidential election is a right granted by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act 2022, which right the Appellants merely exercised.

“The use of the said words and expressions substantially affected the lower court’s consideration of the Appellants’ case, peremptorily striking out their witness statements on oath, their exhibits, their pleadings, and discountenancing the evidence of their witnesses, and thus occasioned a grave miscarriage of justice”, the appellants submitted.

Atiku on his own added that the tribunal failed to take into cognisance the “Doctrine of Legitimate Expectation” regarding the failure of INEC to conduct the election in accordance with its own guidelines and the Electoral Act, 2022. The doctrine of Legitimate Expectation, he said, was first developed in English law as a ground of judicial review in administrative law to protect a procedural or substantive interest when a public authority rescinds from a representation made to a person.

According to him, in Nigeria, the doctrine of legitimate expectation demands that a public authority shall respect and apply its stated position or sustained practice in exercising its powers on members of the public. Atiku, in his Notice of Appeal, dated September 18, and filed by his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, submitted that the failure of the tribunal to apply the said doctrine was enough ground for the Apex Court to set aside the entire decision of the lower court.

Specifically, in ground seven of his Notice of Appeal, the former Vice President submitted that, “the lower Court erred in Law when it failed to nullify the presidential election held on February 25, 2023 on the ground of noncompliance with the Electoral Act 2022, when by evidence before the Court, the 1st Respondent (INEC) conducted the election based on very grave and gross misrepresentation contrary to the principles of the Electoral Act 2022, based on the “doctrine of legitimate expectation”.

While pointing out that the Electoral Act 2022, made the use of Bi-modal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC’s Results Viewing (IReV) portals mandatory in the conduct of the 2023 general elections, he added that, INEC through its Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood, publicly gave guarantees, undertakings, clear and unambiguous representations to candidates and political parties, that polling units results were mandatorily required to be electronically transmitted or transferred directly by the Presiding Officers.

He argued that, “there was no evidence before the lower Court that the 1st Respondent altered its aforesaid Guidelines and Regulations to remove the said requirement of electronic transmission of the results of the election directly from the polling units to the 1st Respondent’s Collation System”. Atiku insisted that, INEC “conducted the said Presidential Election based on the gross misrepresentation to the Appellants and the general voting public that the Presiding Officers were going to electronically transmit the results of the said election directly from the polling units to the 1st Respondent’s Collation System.

He added: “Contrary to the above unambiguous representations, undertakings and guarantees, the 1st Respondent neither deployed the electronic transmission of election results nor the electronic collation system in the said election, sabotaging the raison d’etre for the enactment of the new Electoral Act 2022 and the introduction of the technological innovations.

“Rather than hold the 1st Respondent (INEC) as a public institution accountable to the representations that it made pursuant to its statutory and constitutional duties which created legitimate expectation on the part of the Appellants, the lower court wrongly exonerated the 1st Respondent of any responsibility by holding that the use of the technological innovations to guarantee transparency was not mandatory”.

Obi, in his own appeal argued that learned Justices of the Court below erred in law and occasioned a grave miscarriage of justice when they held that the onus was on the Appellants to prove that the “Respondent failed to comply with the mandatory requirements of Sections 73(2) of the Electoral Act. 2022 in the conduct of the questioned Presidential election.”

In the particulars of error filed through his lead counsel , Livy Izoukwu, SAN , Obi contended that by the pleadings of the parties in the Petition, the Appellants pleaded that the Respondents did not comply with the mandatory provisions of Section 73(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022, whilst the 1st’ Respondent pleaded that there was due compliance by the 1st Respondent with the provision in question.

“The Appellants’ assertion regarding non-compliance with Section 73(2) of the Electoral Act was in the negative but that of the 1st Respondent was in the positive. “The Court below conceded that the law is settled that the onus of proof is generally on a party, who makes a positive assertion on an issue and not on the party that makes a negative assertion.

“The facts and circumstances of the present case do not come within any exception to the rule on onus of proof where a party asserts the negative of an issue, as erroneously held by the Court below”.

Specifically in his ground 8, Obi argued that learned Justices of the Court below erred in law which occasioned a serious miscarriage of justice when they held that “It is instructive to observe that Section 74(1) of the Electoral Act, 2023 (sic) mandates the Resident Electoral Commissioner in a state where an election is conducted to within 14 days after an application is made to him by any of the parties to an election petition, cause a certified true copy of such document to be issued to the said party.

“The Court below overlooked that Section 74(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, only mandates a Resident Electoral Commissioner in a State where election is conducted to avail any party to such election, the certified true copies of any election materials applied for within 14 days. “Contrary to the position taken by the Court below, there is no provision in the Electoral Act 2022 or any other extant statute which makes recourse to Section 74(1) of the Electoral Act the only or sole manner or means of obtaining documents used in an election from the 1st Respondent.

“The Court below overlooked the evidence before it that the Resident Electoral Commissioners in the States had also failed and refused to issue the relevant documents to the Appellants upon their application”. Obi insisted that the Court below overlooked the fact that the questioned Presidential election which is the subject matter of this Appeal was not conducted in a State but was conducted in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He further contended that the Court below overlooked the fact that whereas by Section 69 of the Electoral Act, 2022; “The Chief Electoral Commissioner or any officer authorized by him or her shall keep official custody of all the documents, including statements of result and ballot papers relating to the election, which are returned to the commission by the returning officers ”, Section 152 of the same /Set provides that “Chief Electoral Commissioner means the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission. ”