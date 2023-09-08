PEPC Verdict: Odunowo Hails Tinubu On Victory

…describes judgment as watershed

An All Progressives Congress ( APC) Chieftain and the National Chairman of the Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group ( AATSG), Otunba Yomi Odunowo, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu and the APC on what he called a well-deserved victory at Wednesday’s Presidential Election Petition Court.

Otunba Odunowo, who said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Seyi Shodipo, also described the judgement as a watershed in the nation’s political history.

He, however, applauded the tribunal’s five-man panel of judges for standing firm on true justice and resisted all attempts to be intimidated by the opposition.

The AATSG National Chairman noted that all Nigerians had fervently prayed for this verdict, more so that it was a confirmation that they truly cast their votes for President Tinubu in the February 25 presidential poll.

He said: ” The Court of Appeal couldn’t have decided otherwise in view of the overwhelming evidence before it that the over eight million votes garnered by President Tinubu in the election were not a fluke as they were willingly given by Nigerians”

The Ogun State APC chieftain, therefore, appealed to the opposition to accept the verdict of the tribunal in good faith and join hands with President Tinubu in the herculean task of moving the nation forward.

Odunowo said: ” On behalf of our teeming members spread across the length and breadth of this country, I heartily felicitate with Mr President and our great party, the APC, on this all-important victory, which is not only a victory for us as a party, but for all lovers of democracy across the world.”