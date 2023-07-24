PEPC: Tinubu, APC Dubious Propaganda Aims To Confuse Nigerians – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February presidential election, Mr Peter Obi has said President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have embarked on dubious propaganda against him, to distract and confuse members of the public.

Obi who is challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of Tinubu as President, said the Tinubu and his party were portraying negatively and misrepresenting him in public space.

In a statement by his media office, the LP candidate noted Tinubu’s latest machination was the production of a fake Sunday’s edition of THISDAY Newspaper of July 23, 2023, with the caption: “Tinubu won but disqualify him and set a rerun between Atiku and I,” purporting to be an interview he had granted.

“This devilish act is ostensibly to enable them to defend their call that Obi should be disqualified by the PEPC (Presidential Election Petition Court) thus seeking a rerun between Tinubu and Atiku,” Obi said in the statement by head, Obi-Datti media Diran Onifade.

He also recalled that last week the same Tinubu agents had claimed that Obi granted an interview on Arise Television saying he was willing to take defeat and wait for the 2027 elections.

“All this wicked and dubious propaganda is aimed at achieving one mission: to confuse the public, distract and defocus the justices from their statutory responsibilities.

“We, therefore wish to urge the Nigerian public not to be gullible, and to disregard the fake THISDAY publication and embrace the correct edition with the lead story, ‘Atiku: APC Plotting to Manipulate Judiciary, Undermine Democracy.’

“They should also watch out for more of these sinister acts of desperation orchestrated by a drowning government that is visibly afraid of justice which must certainly come,” Obi asserted.

The LP candidate said APC and Tinubu were wishing not to meet him should the PEPC call for a rerun, noting instead that he “wants Obi disqualified outrightly and be prevented from participating in the rerun, should there be one.