PEPC: Nigerians Expect Justice From Tribunal –Edun, LP National Legal Adviser

Kehinde Edun, National Legal Adviser of the Labour Party (LP) speaks to ONYEKACHI EZE on the legal issues dodging the party, including the expectations from the pending judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC)

The Labour Party, any moment from now, is expecting judgement from Presidential Election Petition Court, what are your expectations?

We are hopeful, because we’ve done what we are expected to do; we’ve presented our case, and it is so clear, and the Nigerians have seen it. We told Nigerians that we are going to defend their votes they are going to give to us, and that is our motivation of going to that tribunal. We wanted to tell Nigerians that you gave us your votes, thank you very much, and we are convinced that the vote you gave us was enough to give us victory, but we are denied. We want the whole world to see it: how the votes gave us were enough to give us victory and how those votes were stolen.

So, I think we have done enough; our lawyers have done enough to showcase, we have proved our strength all over the country; how we got majority of the votes cast, how those votes were stolen. We have been able to establish that, now we expect that the court will give our votes back and they will declare us winner in that election. That is what we expect. And I know that our political education has grown as a result of what we have done.

That is what we want to achieve. Our political education of the masses to see how things go, and I sure many Nigerians are happy with what we’ve done; they’re happy we’ve presented our case, and I believe victory will come to us.

Given the timeline given by the Electoral Act, because I know Labour Party had wanted to present a number of witnesses but it was limited by the timeline. Do you think there is something Labour Party had wanted to present before the tribunal to support her petition which it failed to present?

Well, just like in every other case, we have so much to present but because of the constraint of time: these are time bound cases, they have a limited time allocated to hear it so that they can give their judgement within the time provided by the constitution. It is not just for us but all the other parties too. But we believe we did all that is important and we presented enough. We would have done more.

But within that short period our lawyers have done what they were able to do, they have presented enough evidence before the court. We’re happy with what we have done and we are hopeful for victory.

Labour Party is asking the court to be declared winner of that election. In the event that such doesn’t happen, what other option is available to the party?

We are ready, if the decision is that there will be a rerun, we are ready, and I know that those who voted for us who are in majority, they are ready too. What we have done, we are going to get more (votes). May be this is an opportunity for us to have a higher margin of victory. By the time we do it all over again, it is going to be massive.

If eventually the judgement does not go the way you are thinking, for instance, the tribunal upholds the election of the APC candidate, I know you will be disappointed, but what’s other option left for the party?

Of course, we will be disappointed, but we have the option of an appeal to the Supreme Court. Surely, if we don’t win at this level, we will go to the Supreme Court.

What is the level of your trust in the judiciary?

We have to keep on believing. It will be a disaster if we lose hope, not only to us but for the whole nation. I pray the day will not come when the confidence in the judiciary is completely eroded. That is anarchy, when you no longer believe that you can get justice. I pray that we will not get to that level in Nigeria. So, we will continue to believe, we will continue to trust that our eminent jurists will do justice in this matter, which is to give us victory.

Your party have been accused of intimidating and ambushing the judiciary by some of the things that you do or say. For instance, there are billboards all over the country, with inscriptions ‘All Eyes on the Judiciary’ and so on. What does these things supposed to achieve?

How can we intimidate those who have the paraphernalia of office, those who are in the office already? Many Nigerians have seen what happened in the past; they have seen the merit in our case, they believe so much. But there is this fear; they’re afraid that we might not get it right this time.

That is the fear, and they are trying to express it, to give themselves confidence, to encourage each other. The masses of Nigeria have continued to put their trust in God; they have continued to put their trust in our party. They want to trust the system, but because of the thing that happened in the past, it is their way of ensuring that the right thing is done. Judiciary can never be intimidated.

We don’t have the instrument of violence that the people in government have, we only have the people, that is our strength. The ordinary people of Nigeria; they are keen, they follow this thing up, they are also concerned, that is the only way of showing concern. They are showing their expectation. There is nothing wrong about it.

The tribunal has reversed judgement in the petition, is there any time within which you expect the justices to give judgement?

I know it is going to be very, very soon. It is only 180 days, 180 days from the filing of the petitions. The election was February 25, the filing of petitions was around middle of March. From March to August is around five months. So, I think they have very short period, may be one or two weeks.

Now away from the tribunal. Few days ago, your National Chairman Julius Abure, got a reprieve from a Court of Appeal in Edo State. What are the issues in contention?

We have always been confident that the National Chairman Julius Abure, remains the recognised National Chairman. He has the backing of the leadership and members of the party. It is a confirmation of the truth, it is a confirmation of the justice of the case; the Court of Appeal has affirmed the judgement of High Court of Edo State, by declaring null and void and of no effect, the purported suspension of the National Chairman by hired crowd who rose up and said they have suspended the National Chairman.

The constitution does not give power to the ward executive to suspend the National Chairman. It is not possible, you cannot suspend, you cannot remove. The provision for the removal of the National Chairman is clearly spelt out in the constitution of our party. So what they did is unconstitutional, it was illegal and unlawful, and the High Court of Edo State declared it as null and void and of no effect.

But they went on appeal, the renegades, those who are disgruntled, doing the dictates of our political opponents, who want to pull us down, they went to the Court of Appeal; the Court of Appeal said the judgement of the High Court of Edo State is sound in law, and Barrister Julius Abure remains National Chairman of the Labour Party. So, I think it is a confirmation of the right thing to do. That shows that our judiciary is up and doing, irrespective of the fears that people expressed.

But has that judgement ended the leadership tussle in the party?

Do you expect them to go to the superior court, that is the Supreme Court, to appeal the judgement? They can still go to the Supreme Court, but I don’t expect them to be wasting their time. Already, there is something called concurrent finding; we have a concurrent finding from the High Court to the Court of Appeal. In any case, they can still go there, but when they go there, I’m sure the Supreme Court will still declare Barrister Julius Abure as the validly elected, and the rightful person to be in the office as National Chairman of the Labour Party until the next convention of the party.

Any other person interested can come out and vie for the position. You don’t declare yourself; you don’t self-appoint. All those people making noise all about are on the frolic on their own. It is absolute lawlessness for anybody to say, ‘I’m now the National Chairman.’ Who made you Chairman?

You cannot. It is clearly stated how you can become the National Chairman or national officer of the party: it is at the convention of the party, and if there is vacancy in the leadership, the national executive can fill that vacancy pending the national convention. So those provisions are there, the guiding laws are there. But a lot of things happen, especially when the party is growing, and people are afraid of the momentum; people who are benefiting from the old order, they will always find someone, you know in every 12 there is always a Judas.

They will always find people they can buy over to create problems, to slow us down. We are not surprised, such things happen, we are prepared. There was a clear indication, clear evidence that they will fail. The foundation of this is when they gathered some people to claim they are ward executive of the National Chairman’s in Uromi, and they suspended him. Later they went to the High Court in FCT to say they filed a criminal charge against him and misled that court.

That is another aspect. That judgement, did it address the criminal allegation against the National Chairman, the allegation of embezzlement and fraud?

To some extent, yes. That was the founda- tion, because they said they are suspending him because there was a criminal allegation against him. If there is criminal allegation against him, are you the court? This criminal allegation, the police are investigating. If the police find any reason, if they find there is prima facile against that person, they will charge that person to court. Even the police cannot pronounce anybody guilty, it is only a court of competent jurisdiction that can say, ‘you’re guilty of these things’.

Anybody can come out and say some- body has done something (but) it has to be investigated; even when that person is in court, he is still presumed innocent. It is only when you proved your case against him, and the person defended himself, the court will now say whether he has been found you guilty or not guilty. It is the business of the court.

They were able to mislead the High Court in the FCT; they went with the purported judgement, which they said they got in Edo, and the criminal allegations they used to say they have suspended him, they presented it before the court. I don’t know how they were able to persuade the court that this man has been suspended by the court, and there is also report of some police investigations. Is report of police investigation a conviction? These are internal procedures of the Police, it is their business.

If they have concluded and said this man has a case to answer, let them take it up. I’m surprised that they were able to get that interim order. An interim order cannot hang on the neck of somebody in perpetuity. An interim order is for a short period, a maximum of 14 days, until the hearing of motion on notice. A motion on notice was fixed but was never heard until it has become hollow. But to err on the side of caution, we appealed against the interim order.

We’re are convinced that that court doesn’t have the jurisdiction. It wouldn’t have listened to the matter in the first place. The issue of suspension did not occur within the territory of the High Court of the FCT. So that court lacks territorial jurisdiction. This thing happened in Edo, and the court of competent jurisdiction has al- ready seized up the matter. So, that court lacks territorial jurisdiction. But sometime, justices can reach decisions paricurer, that is by ignorance.

The relevant facts and the relevant law were not before the court; the court was misled. Even this thing happened ex parte: we were not there. They just went there and tell stories. The court was persuaded to given an interim order. In the first place, that court doesn’t have territorial jurisdiction to hear the matter. Two, you don’t use originating summon to plead case of fraud, or criminal allega- tion or talk about report of investigation, or talk about subpoena allegation.

A criminal allegation is tried by charge in court. It is a different procedure entirely. You cannot be talking about criminal allegations in an originating summons. So we filed a notice of appeal in the Court of Appeal in Abuja challenging the decision of that court. We then filed a motion for stay of proceedings: we asked the court to stop the FCT High Court from doing anything on that matter.

So, on the June 1, the Court of Appeal granted that stay of execution and order that court to stay proceedings while the matter is pending at the Court of Appeal. And because the Court of Appeal has stopped proceedings, it will amount to insubordination if anything is done concerning the matter. And from what the Court of Appeal Benin has done, it is clear, Court of Appeal are the same.

But the two are not the same. What the Court of Appeal decided was the leadership of the party, the appeal in Abuja is criminal allegation?

It cannot be a criminal proceeding: an originating summons? A criminal proceeding cannot be initiated by originating summons. That is why what happens in the High of FCT is confusing to so many people. How can you try crime through originating summons? It cannot be. If there is criminal allegations, it is the duty of people who have prosecutorial powers, like the police, like the EFCC or the ICPC. You don’t try crime through originating summon, you file a charge.

Your governorship candidate in Imo State, has an issue. There is court order purportedly removing him as candidate in the November election. What is the true position now?

The candidate of Labour Party for the Imo State governorship election is Senator Athan Achonu, no court removed him.

What is the confusion in the petition before the court?

There is no confusion. The candidate of Labour Party for the 2023 governorship election in Imo State is Senator Athan Achonu. The noise they are making about the judgement of federal High Court, which is delivered in Yonagoa, Bayelsa State, it was empty. The person who approached the court, does not have locus standi: he was one of the aspirants at the primary. It was Sir Basil Maduka who sued Ukaegbu. There is no scientific about it.

It is for you to file a pre-election matter to challenge the winner of that primary. That winner, whose name has been sub- mitted, whose name has been published by INEC must be a respondent, a defendant in that matter. That matter is not even competent as a pre-election matter. You can’t deceive INEC over this matter. INEC realised that that matter …

because you did not sue the person who won the primary whose name has been submitted and whose name has been published. Maduka who lost the primary, sued Ukaegbu who lost in the primary.

What primary are we talking about now? I heard there were two governorship prima- ries by Labour Party in Imo State?

There was only one valid primary; a pri- mary election that is conducted by any other body apart from the national executive committee of a political party is illegal. There was only one primary, and that was the primary that was conducted by the national executive committee led by Barrister Julius Abure.

The returning officer of that primary is Dr. Alex Otti. The electoral committee was actually headed by His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi, but the person on ground who actually was the returning officer is Dr. Alex Otti, and Senator A than Achonu was returned as winner of that primary. His name has been forwarded by INEC and it has been published. So, many people said that also conducted primaries.

The truth is that Maduka that filed the petition participated in the primary, they all participated, there were 16 aspirants. After participating, they are now saying they did another primary, that (Lamidi) Apapa, that is the man parading himself as National Chairman, conducted another primary. The truth is that there was only one primary monitored by INEC.

The law says that the primary shall be monitored by INEC for it to be valid. So the only primary by Labour Party conducted in Imo State, was the only organised by the national execu- tive committee of the party led by Barrister Julius Abure. And the primary produced Senator Athan Achonu.

His name has been submitted to INEC and his name has been published in the final list of candidates. His name has remained there and he remains the candidate of the party. The judgement they are talking about in the Federal High Court, said Maduka does not have the locus standi.

Similar is the election tribunal in Asaba that removed you elected member of the House of Representatives, on the ground that he was not a member of Labour Party at the time the primary was conducted. What is the situation now?

That judgement is unacceptable. The judgement is against settled jurisprudent. It is clear that it is not election tribunal that will determine who is to be a member of our party for us. It is the party that knows who is its member. I’m sure, it will not take the Court of Appeal much time to set aside that judgement. It is totally against every reason. Well judges are human; they are bound to make mistakes. That is why there is Court of Appeal.

This is the same view canvassed by the APC and its candidate before the Presidential Election Petition Court against you candidate?

These are settled matter. If the party says this is my member, no court can say otherwise.