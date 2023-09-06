New Telegraph

September 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PEPC: Lady Collapses…

PEPC: Lady Collapses At Solidarity Venue As Tribunal Delivers Judgement

A lady has reportedly collapsed in front of the Court of Appeal in Abuja as the Presidential Election Tribunal Court (PEPC) handed down its ruling on the petitions brought up by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that outside the court are various groups marching in solidarity for their preferred candidates.

The peaceful demonstrators representing different interest groups are patiently awaiting the tribunal’s final verdict on the presidential election petitions against Tinubu.

However, an unidentified lady collapsed at the venue of the solidarity march.

See Pictures bellow

Tags:

Read Previous

Tribunal Rejects EU Report On 2023 Elections Presented By Obi, LP
Read Next

Police Foils Gunmen Kidnap Attempt, One Killed