PEPC: Lady Collapses At Solidarity Venue As Tribunal Delivers Judgement

A lady has reportedly collapsed in front of the Court of Appeal in Abuja as the Presidential Election Tribunal Court (PEPC) handed down its ruling on the petitions brought up by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that outside the court are various groups marching in solidarity for their preferred candidates.

The peaceful demonstrators representing different interest groups are patiently awaiting the tribunal’s final verdict on the presidential election petitions against Tinubu.

However, an unidentified lady collapsed at the venue of the solidarity march.

See Pictures bellow